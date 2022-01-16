Bracken County declares Level 2 snow emegency

BRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Level 2 snow emergency has been declared in Bracken County, Ky. due to hazardous roadways.

Tina Teegarden, Bracken County Judge Executive, declared the emergency Saturday evening.

A Level 2 snow emergency means that “roadways are hazardous due to snow, ice, or a combination thereof. Only motorists whose travel is necessary should be on the roadways. Residents are urged to contact employers to see if they should report to work.”

Bracken County first declared a Level 1 snow emergency around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, then changed to a Level 2 just before 8 p.m.

