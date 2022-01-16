Catalytic converters stolen at Liberty Township daycare

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A Liberty Township daycare is looking to find the suspects who stole catalytic converters from three of five daycare buses.

According to All About Kids Childcare and Learning Center owner Alex Kaiser, two people were caught on the company’s surveillance video working underneath the buses.

The video shows them walking up to the row of buses and eventually crawling out from underneath them.

On Saturday, Jan. 8, and Sunday, Jan. 9, the two were seen working under the buses.

“We have over 200 kids enrolled at this location. So, for those guys to come in here and do this to not just our business but that affects the transportation that we provide to these families,” Kaiser said.

A police report has been filed, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Those who recognize anyone in the video should contact the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 513-785-1000.

