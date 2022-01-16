Contests
Police: Man steals car with passenger sleeping in backseat

Justin Vaugh, 31, accused of stealing a vehicle with a passenger inside.
Justin Vaugh, 31, accused of stealing a vehicle with a passenger inside.(WTVG)
By Josh Croup
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 9:13 PM EST
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man stole a car while a passenger was asleep in the backseat, according to police.

It all started Saturday afternoon at Taylor Hyundai in Findlay, Ohio where two people went to trade in their car, police said in a news release. While the 19-year-old passenger was asleep in the backseat, police said Justin M. Vaughn, 31, of Tiffin, got in the driver’s seat and drove away from the dealership.

The car’s owner was able to track its location as Vaughn sped away on US 224, officers said. The passenger, who was still in the backseat, texted real-time updates on their location that were relayed to Tiffin police officers as they approached the city.

Officers spotted the car on US 224 near Tiffin Mercy Hospital. Vaughn didn’t stop for police when they tried to pull him over and led them on a pursuit, according to the Tiffin Police Department.

The chase ended in the area of State Route 100 and Young Road, northwest of Sycamore, after Tiffin officers performed a “slow-speed vehicle termination maneuver” to end the pursuit, they said in a news release.

A Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputy injured their hand during the incident, Findlay Police said. Vaughn and the passenger were treated at the scene for minor injuries and released, police said.

Vaughn is charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and theft of a motor vehicle, according to police.

On Saturday, January 15, 2022, at approximately 1:17pm, the Findlay Police contacted Tiffin Police Department to advise...

Posted by Tiffin Police Department (Ohio) on Saturday, January 15, 2022

