Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police: Vt. woman left vulnerable adult in subzero temperatures

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORETOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - A Waitsfield woman is in trouble after police say she left someone on the side of the road in -9 degree weather.

Police say Samantha Hojnacki, who is a caretaker for a vulnerable adult, was driving on Route 100 in the Moretown area Saturday night.

While she was driving the person home, police say they got into a fight.

Hojnacki reportedly left the person on the side of the road.

Police found Hojnacki later after she reportedly crashed into the side of a barn.

She was arrested on suspicion of DUI, reckless endangerment, and abuse neglect and exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Varying amounts of snow fell through the Tri-State.
Snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State
The Banks roared with fans as the Bengals celebrated their first playoff win since 1991.
Bengals win brings bedlam to The Banks
The Hamilton Police Department has announced the termination of an officer for allegedly having...
Hamilton police officer fired for allegedly having sex while on-duty
A daycare owner in Liberty Township is saying that two people stole some catalytic converters...
Catalytic converters stolen at Liberty Township daycare
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass while warming up before the AFC...
Burrow makes history: Bengals finally advance in postseason with win over Raiders

Latest News

The zoo announced the chick will be named "Rose" in honor of Betty White.
Cincinnati Zoo honors Betty White by naming penguin chick ‘Rose’
FC Cincinnati sets MLS home debut, first opponents
FC Cincinnati single match tickets go on sale Wednesday
Varying amounts of snow fell through the Tri-State.
Snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State
Lead Bengals writer for The Athletic
Bengals playoff win conversation with Paul Dehner, Jr.
Zac Taylor
Taylor Made Gift