Police: Vt. woman left vulnerable adult in subzero temperatures

MORETOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - A Waitsfield woman is in trouble after police say she left someone on the side of the road in -9 degree weather.

Police say Samantha Hojnacki, who is a caretaker for a vulnerable adult, was driving on Route 100 in the Moretown area Saturday night.

While she was driving the person home, police say they got into a fight.

Hojnacki reportedly left the person on the side of the road.

Police found Hojnacki later after she reportedly crashed into the side of a barn.

She was arrested on suspicion of DUI, reckless endangerment, and abuse neglect and exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

