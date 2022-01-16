Police: Vt. woman left vulnerable adult in subzero temperatures
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST
MORETOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - A Waitsfield woman is in trouble after police say she left someone on the side of the road in -9 degree weather.
Police say Samantha Hojnacki, who is a caretaker for a vulnerable adult, was driving on Route 100 in the Moretown area Saturday night.
While she was driving the person home, police say they got into a fight.
Hojnacki reportedly left the person on the side of the road.
Police found Hojnacki later after she reportedly crashed into the side of a barn.
She was arrested on suspicion of DUI, reckless endangerment, and abuse neglect and exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
