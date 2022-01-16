Contests
Snow crews get ready for winter weather

By Drew Amman and Natalya Daoud
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FORT WRIGHT, KY (WXIX) -Snow crews from the Kentucky and Ohio area are getting ready the winter weather headed our way Sunday into Monday morning.

Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have been stockpiling salt and checking that plows and salt spreaders are working.

The snow will start to fall in Kentucky and Ohio Sunday around noon and continue until Monday around 7 a.m.

KTC advises the following for the public:

  • Limit travel to what is necessary
  • Give snow plows and crews plenty of room on the roads
  • Make sure your car is winter ready
  • Keep emergency kit in your car
  • Mask up to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect against the quarantine of plow crews

The Ohio Department of Transportation says that they will be working very hard to clear out the snow and ice throughout the state.

The Cincinnati-metro area will see between one to three inches of snow.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory to Clermont, Brown, Highland, and Clinton Counties in Ohio and Pendleton and Bracken counties in Kentucky. Residents in these areas could see between one to four inches of snow.

A winter storm warning has been issued to Adams county in Ohio and Mason, and Lewis counties in Kentucky. Residents in this area could see up to about five inches.

Stay up to date with the weather forecast in your area by downloading the free FOX19 First Alert Weather app.

