Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Affidavit: Man shoots gun in the air ‘for his dead homies’

Jeremiah Meriwether
Jeremiah Meriwether(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 19-year-old in Evansville is facing a criminal recklessness charge after police say he fired a stolen gun several times.

Officers say they were flagged down by someone who reported hearing the shots coming from 310 E. Columbia Street.

The witness described a man outside back door of the home with his arm in the air firing a gun.

Police say saw shell cases and several people were inside the home.

They say they found a Glock with a rifle conversion kit.

Some of the people in the home named Jeremiah Meriwether as the shooter.

One of the witnesses said he just got the new attachment and wanted to test it out. He said Meriwether told him he was “shooting it for his dead homies.”

Police say Meriwether denied shooting the gun, and would not consent to a DNA swab.

They say they then got a search warrant for one, and when asked if his DNA would be on the gun, he said, “It might be.”

Police say they found several rounds of ammunition in the home and discovered the gun was reported stolen.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Varying amounts of snow fell through the Tri-State.
Snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State
The Banks roared with fans as the Bengals celebrated their first playoff win since 1991.
Bengals win brings bedlam to The Banks
The Hamilton Police Department has announced the termination of an officer for allegedly having...
Hamilton police officer fired for allegedly having sex while on-duty
A daycare owner in Liberty Township is saying that two people stole some catalytic converters...
Catalytic converters stolen at Liberty Township daycare
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass while warming up before the AFC...
Burrow makes history: Bengals finally advance in postseason with win over Raiders

Latest News

The zoo announced the chick will be named "Rose" in honor of Betty White.
Cincinnati Zoo honors Betty White by naming penguin chick ‘Rose’
FC Cincinnati sets MLS home debut, first opponents
FC Cincinnati single match tickets go on sale Wednesday
Varying amounts of snow fell through the Tri-State.
Snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State
A deer appeared to be trying to stock up at an Ellsinore, Mo. store.
RAW VIDEO: Deer spotted in Ellsinore, Mo. store