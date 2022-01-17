Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bengals DT Ogunjobi placed on IR with foot injury

Cincinnati Bengals' Larry Ogunjobi is carted off the field during the second half of an NFL...
Cincinnati Bengals' Larry Ogunjobi is carted off the field during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ Mast | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was placed on the Reserve/Injured list Monday due to a right foot injury.

The fifth-year veteran suffered the injury during the third quarter of Saturday’s AFC Wild Card win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ogunjobi had to be carted off the field due to the injury.

The Bengals now turn their attention to the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans.

The AFC Divisional Round matchup between the Bengals and Titans begins Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in Nashville.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Varying amounts of snow fell through the Tri-State.
Snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State
The Banks roared with fans as the Bengals celebrated their first playoff win since 1991.
Bengals win brings bedlam to The Banks
The Hamilton Police Department has announced the termination of an officer for allegedly having...
Hamilton police officer fired for allegedly having sex while on-duty
A daycare owner in Liberty Township is saying that two people stole some catalytic converters...
Catalytic converters stolen at Liberty Township daycare
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass while warming up before the AFC...
Burrow makes history: Bengals finally advance in postseason with win over Raiders

Latest News

Saturday’s game between the Bengals and Tennessee Titans begins at 4:30 p.m. in Nashville.
Hundreds of tickets available for Saturday’s Bengals game
FC Cincinnati sets MLS home debut, first opponents
FC Cincinnati single match tickets go on sale Wednesday
Lead Bengals writer for The Athletic
Bengals playoff win conversation with Paul Dehner, Jr.
Bengals fans tailgate at Longworth Hall ahead of Saturday's big playoff game.
Bengals to take on Titans in divisional round