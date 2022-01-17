Bengals DT Ogunjobi placed on IR with foot injury

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was placed on the Reserve/Injured list Monday due to a right foot injury.

The fifth-year veteran suffered the injury during the third quarter of Saturday’s AFC Wild Card win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ogunjobi had to be carted off the field due to the injury.

The Bengals now turn their attention to the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans.

The AFC Divisional Round matchup between the Bengals and Titans begins Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in Nashville.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.