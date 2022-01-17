Contests
Bengals game ball returned to Mt. Lookout Tavern after going missing

By Mike Schell
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of the Bengals game balls presented to the city after the big win on Saturday is back at Mt. Lookout Tavern after it went missing.

Giving Cincinnati a game ball is going to become a new tradition, said Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor.

Anytime there is a big win, the coach says footballs will be given out across the Cincinnati area. The new tradition started this weekend following the Bengals playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Coach Taylor stopped by Mt. Lookout Tavern, where he presented the fans with one of the game balls.

“I had no idea he was coming in,” Manager Josh Clyde explained. “Zac Taylor walked in with Kevin Huber. I got a call to come in and they were here ready to go. So, yeah, they got the whole crowd going.”

Taylor explained what the game ball represents and then tossed it to the fans in the bar.

Later in the night though, the ball could not be found.

Clyde said panic quickly began to set in.

The bar went on social media to put a call out that the ball was missing.

Thankfully, it was not stolen, rather a case of miscommunication, according to Clyde.

“He was nice enough to bring it back, so I really appreciate that,” said Clyde.

There was a total of three game balls given out to the city for the Bengals’ big win.

One at Mt. Lookout Tavern, one at Walt’s Hitching Post in Fort Wright and a third at Pontiac Bar in Over-the-Rhine.

The one at Mt. Lookout Tavern will now be put in a case, so it doesn’t go missing again.

The tavern is giving fans a chance to stop by Wednesday at 6 p.m. to take pictures with it.

