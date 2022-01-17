Bengals to take on Titans in divisional round

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals will face up against the Tennesee Titans in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Kickoff is Saturday, Jan. 22, at 4:30 p.m.

The match-up was secured after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Pittsburgh Steelers late Sunday night.

Saturday, 1/15:

No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals 26, No. 5 Las Vegas Raiders 19

No. 3 Buffalo Bills 47, No. 6 New England Patriots 17

Sunday, 1/16:

No. 7 Philadelphia Eagles 15, No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31

No. 6 San Francisco 49ers 23, No. 3 Dallas Cowboys 17

No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers, No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs undetermined.

Both the Titans and the Green Bay Packers had a bye week.

The No. 5 Arizona Cardinals are scheduled to face the No. 4 Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Jan. 17, at 8:15 p.m.

