Bengals to take on Titans in divisional round

Bengals fans tailgate at Longworth Hall ahead of Saturday's big playoff game.
Bengals fans tailgate at Longworth Hall ahead of Saturday's big playoff game.(WXIX)
By Corinne Rivers
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 11:09 PM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals will face up against the Tennesee Titans in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Kickoff is Saturday, Jan. 22, at 4:30 p.m.

The match-up was secured after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Pittsburgh Steelers late Sunday night.

Saturday, 1/15:

No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals 26, No. 5 Las Vegas Raiders 19

No. 3 Buffalo Bills 47, No. 6 New England Patriots 17

Sunday, 1/16:

No. 7 Philadelphia Eagles 15, No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31

No. 6 San Francisco 49ers 23, No. 3 Dallas Cowboys 17

No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers, No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs undetermined.

Both the Titans and the Green Bay Packers had a bye week.

The No. 5 Arizona Cardinals are scheduled to face the No. 4 Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Jan. 17, at 8:15 p.m.

