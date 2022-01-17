Boone Co. superintendent asks for help from community to continue in-person classes

BOONE COUNTY, KY (WXIX) - A Kentucky superintendent is asking the community to help the school district continue with in-person classes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The number of schools that have shifted to online learning, or have shut down classes temporarily, continues to change because of the coronavirus.

Staffing shortages and student absences remain an issue for many districts in the Tri-State.

“When there’s a large number of positive cases in the community, a large number of teachers or students may become sick, may be positive, and may have to be isolated,” Boone County Schools Superintendent Matthew Turner said in a video clip sent to FOX19.

Boone County superintendent asks community for help to continue in-person classes. (WXIX)

Turner says his district has a lot of substitute teachers, who are a huge help, but that is not always enough.

“On any given day, we might have an unfilled teaching position or two, where we don’t have a substitute teacher to cover for a teacher,” Turner said. “In that situation, our principals and administrative staff have a plan to cover that teacher with teachers that are on their planning period, or some of the administrators may step in and cover class and teach class.”

In certain situations, district officials have even covered classes. Turner said it is part of their plan to keep students in person as much as possible.

“We know they need us to have them in school so we can properly educate them, feed them, tend to their social, emotional needs, and some of their psychological needs,” he said.

According to Turner, COVID-19 has made an impact outside of the classroom too.

“We’ve been having to do the same thing with transportation, making sure that we have enough bus drivers and making sure that we can properly transport kids to get them to school and get them back home,” he said.

Boone Co. superintendent asks community for help to continue in-person classes. (WXIX)

Although Turner said he is proud of the district’s employees, he knows being short-staffed has been challenging and has led to exhaustion and fatigue.

That is why he is asking for the community’s help.

“We need our public to help us, and that could be anyone that may be able to drive a bus, or anyone that might be able to volunteer and teach a class, depending on your background, or maybe volunteering for something within the school, or maybe that’s providing moral support or showing gratitude to our teachers, to our employees for the job they’re doing,” Turner said.

Turner hopes they will be able to keep all 26 Boone County schools open and functioning normally. If needed, he said they will try to only close specific schools one at a time.

For a running list of schools impacted by COVID-19, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.