Buick Roadmaster used in ‘Rain Man’ listed for auction: PHOTOS

The car became a veritable character in the film, which was mostly shot in Cincinnati.
1949 Buick 'Rain Man' Roadmaster Convertible
1949 Buick 'Rain Man' Roadmaster Convertible
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The iconic 1949 Buick Roadmaster from “Rain Man” could be yours!

Probably not, but it’s nice to dream. The convertible is valued at more than $150,000. An auction run by Bonhams is set for Jan. 27 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Full gallery below.

It’s the same car driven by characters Charlie Babbitt and his autistic-savant brother, Raymond, from Cincinnati to Los Angeles as part of the plot arc of the film.

Barry Levinson, the director, is quoted as saying, “The car had a very strong visual presence in the film and was featured throughout. It became a character. Dustin, Tom Cruise, and the ‘49 Buick. In essence, the car had ‘third billing.’”

In fact it’s one of two 1949 Buicks used during filming, this one having been bought by Hoffman when the film wrapped.

Hoffman has retained ownership for 34 years. According to the auctioneer, the car has rarely been seen in public.

“The Buick’s been in storage too long,” Hoffman said. “It should be driven, enjoyed, and cherished.”

The film debuted in 1988 and won four Academy Awards including in the category of Best Picture.

Principal photography included nine weeks of filming on location in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

The Babbitt family home is a Tudor mansion off Madison Road in East Walnut Hills.

Other locations include Dixie Terminal St. Anne’s Convent and the John A Roebling Suspension Bridge.

