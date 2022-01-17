Contests
Cincinnati Police Department mourns death of officer

Thomas Haas was a 28-year-veteran of the force.
Thomas Haas
Thomas Haas(Provided/Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police officer diagnosed with brain cancer has died, according to the department.

Thomas Haas was a 28-year veteran of the force. He served on the department’s honor guard, motor unit and the police union’s executive board.

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac offered his prayers and condolences Monday afternoon.

Haas was diagnosed with a malignant glioma in July 2020, according to the Fraternal Order of Police.

He underwent surgery to have the tumor removed in September of that year, our media partners at the Enquirer report.

Following that surgery, the FOP raised more than $28,000 for Haas’ family to cover medical expenses and other unexpected costs, according to the GoFundMe page.

FOP’s Family Auxiliary President Erin Wolff described Haas to the Enquirer last year as “a very giving and caring person.”

Funeral arrangements have not been set.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

