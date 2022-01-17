Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day parade will happen in 2022

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The organizers of Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade announced Monday the parade will happen on March 17.

The Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place on Thursday, March 17, 2022! The Parade Committee of the United...

Posted by Cleveland's St. Patrick's Day Parade on Monday, January 17, 2022

The parade has been canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic.

The Parade Committee of the United Irish Societies of Greater Cleveland said they are currently in the planning process.

Committee members added they are working with elected officials and public health officials to ensure they follow all safety protocols.

This will be the 178th annual parade.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday’s game between the Bengals and Tennessee Titans begins at 4:30 p.m. in Nashville.
Hundreds of tickets available for Saturday’s Bengals game
Thomas Haas
Cincinnati Police Department mourns death of officer
Varying amounts of snow fell through the Tri-State.
Snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State
Crash closes southbound lanes of I-75 in Erlanger.
I-75 South reopens after crash in Northern Kentucky
Boone Co. superintendent asks for help from community to continue in-person classes.
Boone Co. superintendent asks for help from community to continue in-person classes

Latest News

1 shot in East Price Hill, police say
Two deputies are in the Lorain County Sheriff's Office sex offender unit.
Deputies searching for nearly 500 sex offenders in Ohio
Crash closes southbound lanes of I-75 in Erlanger.
I-75 South reopens after crash in Northern Kentucky
Thieves steal thousands in tools from Covington electrician
Thieves caught on cam stealing thousands in power tools from Covington electrician
Jeff Geiss had just learned he was cancer free when the attack happened. He was in the ICU for...
Convicted carjacker sentenced after running man over at Colerain carwash