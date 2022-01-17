Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day parade will happen in 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The organizers of Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade announced Monday the parade will happen on March 17.

The parade has been canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic.

The Parade Committee of the United Irish Societies of Greater Cleveland said they are currently in the planning process.

Committee members added they are working with elected officials and public health officials to ensure they follow all safety protocols.

This will be the 178th annual parade.

