Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Deer spotted in Ellsinore, Mo. store

Cindy Gallagher said the deer was just a few steps behind a couple walking in the door.
Cindy Gallagher said the deer was just a few steps behind a couple walking in the door.(Cindy Gallagher/cNews)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSINORE, Mo. (KFVS) - A deer may have been wanting to stock up on some groceries at a southeast Missouri store.

Cindy Gallagher shared video of the deer with us.

She said it happened at a Dollar General in Ellsinore on Sunday evening, January 16.

The deer was just a few steps behind a couple walking in the door.

As you can see in the video, the deer was safely herded back outside.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Varying amounts of snow fell through the Tri-State.
Snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State
The Banks roared with fans as the Bengals celebrated their first playoff win since 1991.
Bengals win brings bedlam to The Banks
The Hamilton Police Department has announced the termination of an officer for allegedly having...
Hamilton police officer fired for allegedly having sex while on-duty
A daycare owner in Liberty Township is saying that two people stole some catalytic converters...
Catalytic converters stolen at Liberty Township daycare
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass while warming up before the AFC...
Burrow makes history: Bengals finally advance in postseason with win over Raiders

Latest News

The zoo announced the chick will be named "Rose" in honor of Betty White.
Cincinnati Zoo honors Betty White by naming penguin chick ‘Rose’
Jeremiah Meriwether
Affidavit: Man shoots gun in the air ‘for his dead homies’
FC Cincinnati sets MLS home debut, first opponents
FC Cincinnati single match tickets go on sale Wednesday
Varying amounts of snow fell through the Tri-State.
Snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State
A deer appeared to be trying to stock up at an Ellsinore, Mo. store.
RAW VIDEO: Deer spotted in Ellsinore, Mo. store