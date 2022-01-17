FC Cincinnati single match tickets go on sale Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - 2022 FC Cincinnati single match tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

2022 season ticket members have the first opportunity at single match tickets in a presale, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. ET.

Single match ticket prices start at just $25 for the Orange and Blue’s 17 match home slate in 2022.

For a limited time only, through Sunday, Jan. 23, no fees will be applied when purchasing single match tickets.

“FCC fans will have the ability to secure the best seat locations for any of our 17 home MLS matches at TQL Stadium while taking advantage of the most affordable pricing at this time,” Jeff Smith, Senior Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service, said in a news release.

All tickets, including full-season tickets and half-season “Orange” and “Blue” ticket packages, can be purchased online or by calling 513-977-5425 (KICK).

