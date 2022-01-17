First Alert Weather Day through Monday morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect through Monday morning.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the following counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area: Mason, Lewis, Highland and Adams. The Warning ends 7AM Monday. Heavy snow is possible in the watch area with accumulations of 3″ to 5″ or more.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Clermont, Clinton, Brown, Hamilton, Gallatin, Owen, and Warren counties in Ohio. Campbell, Pendleton, Bracken, and Robertson counties in Kentucky. These counties could see anywhere from 1″ to 3″ inches of snow.

The big system that caused the watch issuance will dive into the deep south with heavy snow possible from southern Tennessee into southeast Ohio and eastward through West Virginia, Pennsylvania to the Atlantic Ocean.

The low will stay west and south of the area through Saturday night. The center of the storm will strengthen over the Deep South and it will head northeastward roughly following the crest of the Appalachian Mountains. That path will put the western edge of accumulating snow over the FOX19 NOW viewing area Sunday.

Cincinnati Metro looks to receive 1″to 3″ late Sunday into Monday morning and snow totals will be steadily higher as you head east. In addition with temperatures way below freezing Monday morning looks to be slick. Additional spotty acccumulations are possible Monday from snow showers.

