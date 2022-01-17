Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Days Sunday, Monday: Where to expect snow

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the FOX19 NOW viewing area for the counties...
A winter weather advisory has been issued for the FOX19 NOW viewing area for the counties indicated on the map.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

Beginning Sunday afternoon, a wintry mix will turn to all snow around 6 p.m. Sunday.

The best chance for accumulating snow will be from 6 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday.

Parts of Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio will see a wide variation of snowfall totals throughout the night.

Southeast Indiana will see little, if any, snowfall.

Predicted snowfall:

Metro-Cincinnati: 1-3″

Southern parts of Campbell County, Brown County: 2-4″

Southern Lewis County: 5-7″

Advisories and Warnings:

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the following counties: Clermont and Brown in Ohio; Campbell, Bracken and Robertson counties in Kentucky.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the following counties: Adams and Highland in Ohio; Lewis and Mason in Kentucky.

All advisories and warnings are predicted until Monday morning. Those spots could see three to five inches of snow.

Cold temperatures follow:

Temperatures over the weekend will be in the 30s and 20s with wind chills in the 20s and teens.

FOX19 NOW will continue to keep a close watch on the approaching storm Sunday.

Stay up to date with the weather forecast in your area by downloading the free FOX19 First Alert Weather app.

Or use the camera on your phone or tablet and hold it up to the QR code pictured below.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.
The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the FOX19 NOW viewing area for the counties...
First Alert Weather Days Sunday, Monday: Where to expect snow
The Hamilton Police Department has announced the termination of an officer for allegedly having...
Hamilton police officer fired for allegedly having sex while on-duty
CVG wants help identifying the man in the caricature so they can return it to him.
Can you help CVG identify this man?
Jalen Shepard (left) was shot to death in Walnut Hills in early January.
Family mourns 19-year-old killed in Walnut Hills armed robbery
Police arrested Curdasha White, 21, in connection with a shooting that happened Friday in...
Woman arrested in connection with Springfield Township shooting

Latest News

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the FOX19 NOW viewing area for the counties...
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day
Jeff's Sunday Evening Forecast
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day
logo
First Alert Weather Day through Monday morning
A winter storm warning has been issued for the FOX19 NOW viewing area for the counties...
Bracken County declares Level 2 snow emegency