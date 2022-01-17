First Alert Weather Days Sunday, Monday: Where to expect snow

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

Beginning Sunday afternoon, a wintry mix will turn to all snow around 6 p.m. Sunday.

The best chance for accumulating snow will be from 6 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday.

Parts of Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio will see a wide variation of snowfall totals throughout the night.

Southeast Indiana will see little, if any, snowfall.

Predicted snowfall:

Metro-Cincinnati: 1-3″

Southern parts of Campbell County, Brown County: 2-4″

Southern Lewis County: 5-7″

Advisories and Warnings:

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the following counties: Clermont and Brown in Ohio; Campbell, Bracken and Robertson counties in Kentucky.

A *** WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY *** has been issued for the FOX19 NOW viewing area for the counties indicated on the map. For more information check the First Alert Weather App or https://t.co/MP4bUf3tdo . pic.twitter.com/y9C2IhlyOk — Steve Horstmeyer (@TrustSteve19) January 17, 2022

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the following counties: Adams and Highland in Ohio; Lewis and Mason in Kentucky.

A *** WINTER STORM WARNING *** has been issued for the FOX19 NOW viewing area for the counties indicated on the map. For more information check the First Alert Weather App or https://t.co/MP4bUf3tdo . pic.twitter.com/mpf4hub1ew — Steve Horstmeyer (@TrustSteve19) January 17, 2022

All advisories and warnings are predicted until Monday morning. Those spots could see three to five inches of snow.

Cold temperatures follow:

Temperatures over the weekend will be in the 30s and 20s with wind chills in the 20s and teens.

FOX19 NOW will continue to keep a close watch on the approaching storm Sunday.

