Hundreds of tickets available for Saturday’s Bengals game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals fans looking to go to Saturday’s playoff game in Nashville can get tickets for around $200 currently.

As of Monday, secondary ticket market websites like StubHub and SeatGeek had hundreds of tickets listed.

SeatGeek has the lowest priced ticket at $197. Plenty of tickets can be found in the $200 area.

StubHub prices range from $240 up to $5,000 for sideline seats.

Tickets through the Tennessee Titans are sold out, which prompted a warning about potential scams.

Tennessee Titans Ticket Sales Director Jim Rice warned fans that some people could use social media to try and scam people.

Hey @Titans fans, be careful when buying tickets for playoff games. We are sold out and the transfer function is turned off until 24 hours prior to kickoff. Odds are there will be scammers using social media. Stick to trusted sites. See you at @NissanStadium on Saturday! — Jim Rice (@JimRice_Titans) January 17, 2022

Saturday’s game between the Bengals and Titans begins at 4:30 p.m.

