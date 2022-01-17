Hundreds of tickets available for Saturday’s Bengals game
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals fans looking to go to Saturday’s playoff game in Nashville can get tickets for around $200 currently.
As of Monday, secondary ticket market websites like StubHub and SeatGeek had hundreds of tickets listed.
SeatGeek has the lowest priced ticket at $197. Plenty of tickets can be found in the $200 area.
StubHub prices range from $240 up to $5,000 for sideline seats.
Tickets through the Tennessee Titans are sold out, which prompted a warning about potential scams.
Tennessee Titans Ticket Sales Director Jim Rice warned fans that some people could use social media to try and scam people.
Saturday’s game between the Bengals and Titans begins at 4:30 p.m.
