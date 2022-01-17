CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the following counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area: Mason, Lewis, Highland and Adams. The Warning ends 7AM Monday. Heavy snow is possible in the watch area with accumulations of 3″ to 5″ or more. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Clermont, Clinton, Brown, Campbell, Pendleton, Bracken, and Robertson counties. These counties could see anywhere from 1″ to 4″ inches of snow.

The big system driving the winter weather will climb northeastward through West Virginia and Pennsylvania to the Atlantic Ocean. That path will put the western edge of accumulating snow over the FOX19 NOW viewing area through the overnight hours Sunday into Monday.

Cincinnati Metro looks to receive 1″to 2″ late tonight into Monday morning and snow totals will be steadily higher as you head east. In addition with temperatures well below freezing, Monday morning looks to be slick. Additional spotty acccumulations are possible Monday from lingering snow showers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.