Ohio National Guard to begin helping Cincinnati hospitals this week

The troops will help with anything from patient transport, food service and other non-clinical...
The troops will help with anything from patient transport, food service and other non-clinical jobs.(Deric Rush)
By Chris Riva
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio National Guard Troops will be moving to Cincinnati hospitals this week to help with staff shortages.

On Monday, troops were training for the in-hospital support they will lend at Christ and UC hospitals, according to Major Ismail Turay.

The troops will help with anything from patient transport, food service and other non-clinical jobs.

