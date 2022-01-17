Ohio National Guard to begin helping Cincinnati hospitals this week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio National Guard Troops will be moving to Cincinnati hospitals this week to help with staff shortages.

On Monday, troops were training for the in-hospital support they will lend at Christ and UC hospitals, according to Major Ismail Turay.

The troops will help with anything from patient transport, food service and other non-clinical jobs.

