Ohio reports 19,538 new COVID-19 cases

FILE
FILE(KBTX)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday afternoon, Ohio Department of Health officials reported an additional 19,538 coronavirus cases.

Ohio health officials announced Friday the numbers will be inflated for the next several days due to a processing lag caused by the unprecedented number of cases reported.

Health officials said as COVID-19 cases reached all-time highs, driven largely by the Omicron variant, the system reached its processing capacity.

According to Ohio health officials, there have been at least 2,403,645 cases since the start of the pandemic.

And, the latest number for coronavirus deaths in Ohio stands at 30,922.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

In the past 24 hours, at least 14 individuals battling COVID-19 were admitted to intensive care units at Ohio hospitals.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

