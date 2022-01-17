Rabbi with Cincinnati ties among those taken hostage at Texas synagogue

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of the people taken hostage at a Texas synagogue over the weekend was a rabbi ordained at Hebrew Union College in Cincinnati.

Malik Faisal Akram, a British national, held four people for eleven hours at the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue on Saturday, the FBI says.

FBI officials have called the hostage situation an incident of terrorism targeting the Jewish community.

“We were very frightened,” said Dr. RIchard Sarason. “Certainly the longer this went on, the more concerned we were.”

Sarason is a professor at HUC. He learned his former student, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, was one of the hostages during the hours-long incident.

The Rabbi spoke on CBS news Monday saying he had opened the door for the gunman prior to the standoff.

“I heard a click, and it could have been anything, and it turned out that it was his gun,” he said.

Cytron-Walker says the gunman became increasingly belligerent and threatening. He credits security training at his congregation for helping him and other hostages survive the event.

“I told them to go. I threw a chair at the gunman, and I headed for the door, and all three of us were able to get out without even a shot being fired,” he said.

An FBI hostage team shot and killed Akram at the end of the standoff.

Officials believe he was motivated by a desire to get a convicted terrorist serving an 86-year sentence released out of the Fort Worth jail located near the synagogue.

Sarason says it’s concerning to see the rise of attacks against the Jewish community.

“This felt doubly ironic and horrible that it was happening over Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend,” he said. “You never know how these things are going to work out.”

He’s received his former student and colleague made it out.

“He’s one of the nicest people I know, quite frankly,” he said.

