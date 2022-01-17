Contests
Snow has ended - Now it is going to be cold

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This morning, outside of a few flurries (maybe a little bit of misting) most of the snow is now off to the east.

This afternoon, mostly cloudy skies are expected. Daytime highs will be around freezing.

There is another round of precipitation possible midweek. Otherwise, expect cold temperatures.

