‘Wolf moon’ to light up sky Monday

The "wolf moon" will be visible Monday. The January full moon is also referred to as the “old moon” and the “ice moon.”(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) - The first full moon of the year, known as the “wolf moon,” will appear Monday night.

The lunar event was named after wolves that were thought to howl more frequently this time of year, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The January full moon is also referred to as the “old moon” and the “ice moon.”

The wolf moon will peak at 6:51 p.m. ET.

You’ll want to look towards the northeast, just above the horizon.

NASA says Jupiter and Saturn will also be visible above the southwestern horizon Monday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

