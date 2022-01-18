Contests
1 shot in East Price Hill, police say

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A person has been shot Monday night in East Price Hill.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Elberon Avenue around 10:16 p.m., police confirm.

Officers responding to the scene found a 41-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound.

EMS transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

