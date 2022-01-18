Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Abortion clinics challenging Texas law dealt new setback

Abortion providers wanted their lawsuit sent back to a federal court in Austin that so far has...
Abortion providers wanted their lawsuit sent back to a federal court in Austin that so far has been the only one to block the restrictions — albeit for only a few days.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday steered a decision about Texas’ strict abortion law to the state’s Republican-majority Supreme Court, dealing opponents another defeat and raising their concerns that the near-total ban on abortions will remain intact for the foreseeable future.

The Texas law that bans abortion once cardiac activity is detected — usually around six weeks, before some women know they are pregnant — has been in effect since September. In December, the U.S. Supreme Court kept the law in place and allowed only a narrow challenge against the restrictions to proceed.

Abortion providers wanted their lawsuit sent back to a federal court in Austin that so far has been the only one to block the restrictions — albeit for only a few days. Instead, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision routed the case to the Texas Supreme Court, which is entirely controlled by nine Republican justices.

There is no timetable for when the state supreme court might take up the case.

The U.S. Supreme Court signaled last month in a separate case out of Mississippi that it would roll back abortion rights, and possibly overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, in a ruling that is expected later this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Varying amounts of snow fell through the Tri-State.
Snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State
The Banks roared with fans as the Bengals celebrated their first playoff win since 1991.
Bengals win brings bedlam to The Banks
Saturday’s game between the Bengals and Tennessee Titans begins at 4:30 p.m. in Nashville.
Hundreds of tickets available for Saturday’s Bengals game
Thomas Haas
Cincinnati Police Department mourns death of officer
The Hamilton Police Department has announced the termination of an officer for allegedly having...
Hamilton police officer fired for allegedly having sex while on-duty

Latest News

Orlando Sanks
Convicted carjacker sentenced after running man over at Colerain carwash
The family of a delivery driver who died last month when a tornado collapsed the Amazon...
Tornado victim’s family sues Amazon over warehouse collapse
Cincinnati Police Department mourns death of officer
1949 Buick 'Rain Man' Roadmaster Convertible
1949 Buick 'Rain Man' Roadmaster Convertible