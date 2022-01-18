Contests
Attorney: Suspended Cincinnati City Councilman Jeff Pastor will go to trial on corruption charges

By Kim Schupp
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The attorney for suspended Cincinnati City Councilman Jeff Pastor announced he will go to trial to fight his federal corruption charges.

Ben Dusing said Pastor made the decision to go to trial.

“In a general way, the decision to go to trial is my clients choice. Mr. Pastor trusts the process,” he said. “Putting confidence in the system - that the system will get it right. Mr. Pastor believes he’s not guilty and I agree with his view.”

In July, U.S. District Court Judge Matthew McFarland scheduled Pastor’s jury trial to start on May 22, 2022.

Pastor is accused in an indictment of bribery, extortion, wire fraud, money laundering and other crimes related to his role on council.

Federal authorities have said he was only six months into his first term before he sought his first bribe.

Pastor is accused of soliciting and received $55,000 in bribes between August 2018 and February 2019 in exchange for favorable action on development projects City Council was considering.

Dusing said the former councilman was set up.

“We know he was set up. There’s no guess about that. This was all a sting operation. These were undercover agents pretending - this was not real crime. Fake crime. He was set up,” he said.

The Republican, 38, has pleaded not guilty and remains free on his own recognizance.

Federal officials also allege Pastor’s business partner, Tyran Marshall, 35, acted as a middleman who arranged for some payments and set up a charitable nonprofit Pastor used to “sanitize” money from the alleged bribes.

Marshall is charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud, bribery, attempted extortion and money laundering.

