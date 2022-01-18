Contests
Authorities searching for CPS student, 14, missing since Friday

She was last seen leaving her OTR home.
AJ Wahl
AJ Wahl(School for the Creative and Performing Arts/Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police and federal authorities are searching for a girl missing since last Friday.

AJ Wahl, 14, is a student at the School for the Creative and Performing Arts in the Cincinnati Public School District.

According to an SCPA spokesperson, AJ left her home in Over-the-Rhine Friday evening walking towards the Clifton area and has not been seen or heard from since.

A flyer created to spread word of her disappearance notes she may have been picked up.

Her father, Dain, says AJ left her cell phone at home, according to the spokesperson.

She is described as 5′7″ and 170 lbs. with blue eyes.

Cincinnati police and the FBI are involved in the investigation, per the spokesperson.

Dain is “extremely worried and concerned,” the spokesperson says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cincinnati police at 513-352-3040 and reference report 229000980.

SCPA Family, please be on the lookout for AJ Wahl. Use the information at the bottom of the graphic to help the police locate this missing student. Thank you for your help!

Posted by Cincinnati's School for Creative and Performing Arts on Tuesday, January 18, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

