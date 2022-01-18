Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bockfest returns this March for its 30th year; Here’s what is on the schedule

2019 Cincinnati Bockfest Parade
2019 Cincinnati Bockfest Parade(Brian Planalp | WXIX)
By Emily DeLetter
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Bockfest is back!

The annual festival celebrating Cincinnati’s brewing heritage and all things bock beer is returning for its 30th year March 4-6, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Organizers will have a new Bockfest Hall in Over-the-Rhine’s Brewery District at Findlay Playground near Findlay Market for the event, the Enquirer reports.

Bock beer is German in origin. It is a bottom-fermenting lager and is a dark, amber color and is stronger than a typical lager, according to craft beer outlet HopCulture.

Admission for bock beer, music and entertainment at Bockfest Hall and other official venues is free. A full schedule of events, official venues and tickets for packages, tours and special events has not yet been released, according to the Enquirer.

Bockfest Hall and adjacent spaces around the Brewery District will host a number of events during the festival. Here’s what is on the schedule, so far:

Friday, March 4

  • Bockfest Parade: 6 p.m., stepping off from Arnold’s Bar and Grill, 201 E. 8th St.
  • Bockfest Hall: Open 5-11 p.m., Findlay Playground, 1811 Vine St.

Saturday, March 5

  • Bockfest Hall: Open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Findlay Playground, 1811 Vine St.
  • Bockfest 5K: 10 a.m., starting from Bockfest Hall. Registration is now open at www.Bockfest5k.com.
  • Brewery District tours and programming: Bockfest Hall and Rookwood Pottery.
  • Sausage Queen Crowning: 9:30 p.m., Bockfest Hall.

Sunday, March 6

  • Bockfest Hall: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Findlay Playground, 1811 Vine St.
  • Brewery District tours and programming: Bockfest Hall and Rookwood Pottery.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Haas
Cincinnati Police Department mourns death of officer
Saturday’s game between the Bengals and Tennessee Titans begins at 4:30 p.m. in Nashville.
Hundreds of tickets available for Saturday’s Bengals game
Varying amounts of snow fell through the Tri-State.
Snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State
Crash closes southbound lanes of I-75 in Erlanger.
Refreeze causes crash on I-75 South in Northern Kentucky
Jeff Geiss had just learned he was cancer free when the attack happened. He was in the ICU for...
Convicted carjacker sentenced after running man over at Colerain carwash

Latest News

Cincinnati Museum Center launches ‘Museum on Tap’
Enjoy a night at the Cincinnati Museum Center
TT's Take: 'Peacemaker' now streaming
TT's Take: 'Peacemaker' now streaming
Cedar Point at night
Cedar Point’s daily ticket price increases to $85 for 2022 season
TT's Top 10 in television & streaming
TT's Top 10 in television & streaming