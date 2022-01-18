Bockfest returns this March for its 30th year; Here’s what is on the schedule

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Bockfest is back!

The annual festival celebrating Cincinnati’s brewing heritage and all things bock beer is returning for its 30th year March 4-6, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Organizers will have a new Bockfest Hall in Over-the-Rhine’s Brewery District at Findlay Playground near Findlay Market for the event, the Enquirer reports.

Bock beer is German in origin. It is a bottom-fermenting lager and is a dark, amber color and is stronger than a typical lager, according to craft beer outlet HopCulture.

Admission for bock beer, music and entertainment at Bockfest Hall and other official venues is free. A full schedule of events, official venues and tickets for packages, tours and special events has not yet been released, according to the Enquirer.

Bockfest Hall and adjacent spaces around the Brewery District will host a number of events during the festival. Here’s what is on the schedule, so far:

Friday, March 4

Bockfest Parade: 6 p.m., stepping off from Arnold’s Bar and Grill, 201 E. 8th St.

Bockfest Hall: Open 5-11 p.m., Findlay Playground, 1811 Vine St.

Saturday, March 5

Bockfest Hall: Open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Findlay Playground, 1811 Vine St.

Bockfest 5K: 10 a.m., starting from Bockfest Hall. Registration is now open at www.Bockfest5k.com

Brewery District tours and programming: Bockfest Hall and Rookwood Pottery.

Sausage Queen Crowning: 9:30 p.m., Bockfest Hall.

Sunday, March 6

Bockfest Hall: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Findlay Playground, 1811 Vine St.

Brewery District tours and programming: Bockfest Hall and Rookwood Pottery.

