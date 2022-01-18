Cincinnati Ballet announces new artistic director

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Ballet announced early Tuesday its next artistic director will be Jodie Gates.

The ballet’s current one, Victoria Morgan, will retire at the end of the 2021-2022 season. She has served as the artistic leader for 25 years.

Gates has contributed to the profession as a visionary leader, artistic director, arts educator, stager, choreographer, and dancer, the ballet said in a news release.

She is a former principal ballet dancer with the Joffrey Ballet, Pennsylvania Ballet, Frankfurt Ballet, and Complexions Contemporary Ballet.

Gates comes to Cincinnati from Los Angeles, where she is most recently the founding director of the University of Southern California’s Glorya Kaufman School of Dance and Artistic Director and founder of the Laguna Dance Festival in Laguna Beach.

She also is an accomplished choreographer, as well as an artistic collaborator with choreographer William Forsythe, staging ballets internationally for Forsythe Productions.

“Jodie brings with her more than three decades of excellence and innovation on the international stage,” said Scott Altman, Cincinnati Ballet President and CEO.

“She has a deep respect for the history of the art form and brings an incredible passion for its future. With the new Cincinnati Ballet Margaret and Michael Valentine Center for Dance, we are at watershed moment in the organization’s history. I am delighted to partner with Jodie and support her vision for the Company.”

The Cincinnati ballet includes 27 company artists and 12 second company – CB2 dancers, as well as the Cincinnati Ballet Otto M. Budig Academy Professional Training Division, and all Academy training divisions.

Ms. Gates inherits a ballet that has experienced rapid growth during the last five years.

Cincinnati Ballet completed and exceeded its $30.8 million dollar capital campaign to fund the state-of-the-art, 57,000-square-foot Cincinnati Ballet Margaret and Michael Valentine Center for Dance in Walnut Hills, which officially opened in September.

The ballet’s operating budget has also grown to $11.5 million for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

“I am truly looking forward to contributing to the creative voices of Cincinnati Ballet, a company I have long admired,” Gates said in the news release.

“There is a solid foundation to build on and I enthusiastically embrace the opportunity to evolve the narrative of dance, and curate programs through the lens of inclusion. I envision a future for the art form where ballet is for everyone, for all communities; I would love for people to find themselves in our dances.

“I would also like to recognize that Cincinnati Ballet has a longstanding commitment to the community through both performance and education, and I am looking forward to deepening and strengthening the identity of the Cincinnati Ballet locally and nationally. I am excited to explore Cincinnati, contribute to the city’s robust cultural fabric, and join the community.”

