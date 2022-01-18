Contests
Coach cancels workouts, tells team to help neighbors shovel snow instead

By Marcie Cipriani
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAE) – Instead of going to team workouts, some high school football players near Pittsburgh helped their neighbors shovel snow.

“It’s nice getting out here at helping the community,” said Braedon Del Duca, a football player at Bethel Park High School.

The team’s head coach posted a tweet telling the players that their weight-lifting workout had been canceled.

Instead, they were to find an elderly or disabled neighbor and shovel their driveway.

“Don’t accept any money,” Coach Brian Delallo wrote. “That’s our Monday workout.”

Delallo said his players were quick to text photos of each other clearing driveways, one after another.

“It’s great to see the kids buy in and get out there. They’ll shovel all morning and then, hopefully, they’ll go sled riding in the, in the afternoon and get to be kids,” Delallo said.

Del Duca, a guard and tackle on the team, said this is their chance to thank the community for its support, something he and teammate Colton Pfeuffer did together.

They said they realized how much of this workout change was helping everyone when they knocked on their neighbor’s doors.

“She was excited. She asked, like, how much it was. We said it was free of cost, and she was all excited and thankful for it. It was just nice to see that,” Pfeuffer said.

The homeowner told the players she would pay it back by donating to the school’s football program, adding to their lesson.

“It’s about community. We talk about in our program all the time, so this is another chance we have to go out and interact with our community in a positive way and show them that they’re important to us,” Delallo said.

Copyright 2022 WTAE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

