Convicted carjacker sentenced after running man over at Colerain carwash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The victim of a violent carjacking in Colerain Township says he still hasn’t fully recovered 15 months later.

The perpetrator of that attack, 23-year-old Orlando Sanks was sentenced late last week after pleading guilty to charges including aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

For Jeff Geiss, the physical and mental scars of what happened in September 2020 remain a source of anguish and trauma.

“Fifteen months of hell,” he said.

It was a happy time for Geiss. He had recently become cancer-free when he stopped at the Zips Car Wash on Colerain Avenue.

“I was vacuuming out on my knees on the passenger side,” he recalled Monday. “Next thing I know, this guy is jumping into my car.”

Sanks jumped into the driver’s seat, hit Jeff and began to drive away, police say.

“I got out, and he ran me over and backed up over me,” Geiss said.

Geiss is going by witness accounts; he doesn’t recall the attack itself.

“I remember standing up, getting out of the car… And that’s the last thing I remember until I woke up in the hospital,” he said. “I said, ‘What happened?’ First of all, I couldn’t talk and I just yanked the tubes out.”

Police found the car at a complex off Hawaiian Terrace shortly afterward. Sanks was arrested the following day.

Geiss was left with twelve broken ribs and two punctured lungs, as well as a broken eye socket, a fractured clavicle and a long list of other injuries.

He spent more than 20 days in the ICU. He still has one more surgery ahead of him.

To this day, some of Geiss’ movements remain limited.

“I wake up in pain if I roll over on the broken collar bone,” he said. “There’a a lot of psychological pain… nightmares.”

Sanks was sentenced to 13-16 years in prison.

Geiss says he’s not wholly pleased with the sentence but he understands it.

“I think some sense of justice was done in light of everything,” he said.

