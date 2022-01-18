CPS superintendent commits to end date for remote learning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interim CPS Superintendent Tiamay Amat expects a full return to classroom learning next week.

Amat penned a letter to CPS families on Tuesday committing to in-person learning on Monday. The letter is provided in full at the end of this story.

The return date follows a CPS Board of Education vote Jan. 10 establishing a temporary remote-learning period Jan. 12-24.

Jan. 24 was regarded at the time of the vote as a tentative target pending an improvement in staffing shortfalls. Those same shortfalls were the basis upon which most board members premised their “yay” votes.

Amat in her letter says the district has taken steps to address the situation, including accelerated hiring and added substitutes.

It isn’t clear whether Amat has unilateral authority to commit the district to a return to classroom learning or, alternatively, whether the board must still vote on a full return. We have reached out to CPS for clarification.

The board’s most outspoken critic of remote learning, and the solitary “nay” vote on Jan. 10, is board member Eve Bolton.

Bolton recently voiced her concerns on a podcast hosted by our media partners at the Enquirer. She said kids are safer at school than elsewhere—a point made by doctors from Cincinnati Children’s prior to the Jan. 10 board vote—and that “learning loss” during remote periods is both real and potentially devastating.

“I think it’s a very difficult thing to go remote and then promise—we don’t have a lot of credibility—and promise to return on the 24th,” she said.

Bolton clarified she believes the board is “determined to do what it needs to do to help get the administration the administration get the kids back” on Jan. 24.

But the Cincinnati Federation of Teachers isn’t convinced a return Monday is in the best interest of students or staff.

The union’s Twitter account pointed Tuesday to increasing cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County, noting the increase creates “extreme risk for the 40 percent of local residents who are not vaccinated, including many of our students.”

The tweet concluded: “Hoping we can get back to classrooms on [Jan. 24,] but it will take more of you to get vaccinated and mask up.”

Health officials estimate the omicron surge will peak in the region sometime in the next two weeks.

