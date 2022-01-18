Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Edgewood schools briefly put on lockdown amid another social media threat

Edgewood High School
Edgewood High School(Edgewood City Schools Facebook page)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Edgewood’s high and middle schools were both briefly locked down Tuesday morning while authorities investigated a social media threat, according to sheriff’s officials and Trenton police.

The lockdown was put on only as a precaution and all students were safe at all times, said Trenton Police Chief Patrick Carr.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The “threat” turned out to be an old photograph posted to social media, according to the chief, but all threats must be thoroughly investigated.

“This morning pictures were being passed via social media that continued to Trenton Talk, causing a lockdown at Edgewood High and Edgewood Middle Schools,” wrote Sgt. Jason Rosser with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad.

“Detectives responded to schools, interviews were conducted on several students in attempts to trace where (the) photos were from and (in) attempts to identify suspects in photos. It was determined (the) photos were old, one being from a post that started in California in 2016. (The) Threat was found to be non-credible with (the) lockdown being lifted.”

This is the second time in as many weeks that a social media threat has impacted Edgewood schools.

The district canceled classes Thursday due to a social media threat that ultimately was determined to not be credible as well, the chief said.

Edgewood City Schools in session Friday after threat deemed not credible, district says

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Haas
Cincinnati Police Department mourns death of officer
Saturday’s game between the Bengals and Tennessee Titans begins at 4:30 p.m. in Nashville.
Hundreds of tickets available for Saturday’s Bengals game
Varying amounts of snow fell through the Tri-State.
Snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State
Crash closes southbound lanes of I-75 in Erlanger.
Refreeze causes crash on I-75 South in Northern Kentucky
Jeff Geiss had just learned he was cancer free when the attack happened. He was in the ICU for...
Convicted carjacker sentenced after running man over at Colerain carwash

Latest News

Cincinnati City Councilman Jeff Pastor
Attorney: Suspended Cincinnati City Councilman Jeff Pastor will go to trial on corruption charges
Micah Schoettle
Convicted child rapist pardoned by Bevin drops expungement request
Jim Obergefell announced Tuesday he is running for Ohio state representative.
Former OTR resident behind landmark same-sex marriage ruling announces Ohio House campaign
Skyline Chili Celebrates National Chili Day
Skyline brings back popular deal for a limited time