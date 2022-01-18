Edgewood schools briefly put on lockdown amid another social media threat

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Edgewood’s high and middle schools were both briefly locked down Tuesday morning while authorities investigated a social media threat, according to sheriff’s officials and Trenton police.

The lockdown was put on only as a precaution and all students were safe at all times, said Trenton Police Chief Patrick Carr.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The “threat” turned out to be an old photograph posted to social media, according to the chief, but all threats must be thoroughly investigated.

“This morning pictures were being passed via social media that continued to Trenton Talk, causing a lockdown at Edgewood High and Edgewood Middle Schools,” wrote Sgt. Jason Rosser with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad.

“Detectives responded to schools, interviews were conducted on several students in attempts to trace where (the) photos were from and (in) attempts to identify suspects in photos. It was determined (the) photos were old, one being from a post that started in California in 2016. (The) Threat was found to be non-credible with (the) lockdown being lifted.”

This is the second time in as many weeks that a social media threat has impacted Edgewood schools.

The district canceled classes Thursday due to a social media threat that ultimately was determined to not be credible as well, the chief said.

