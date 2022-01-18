Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Elmwood officer shoots oncoming vehicle as wanted driver attempts to flee, sheriff says

A police K9 found the driver after he ran from the vehicle.
A police K9 found the driver after he ran from the vehicle.(Live 5/File)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Elmwood police officer had to fire his gun at an oncoming vehicle in an attempt to stop a fleeing driver late Monday.

Around 11:15 p.m. Monday, Officer Kevin Kelsey pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation at Vine and Maple, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Kacfluis Levy, 43, was identified as the driver once the officer ran the license plate, the sheriff’s office said.

The officer found out Levy had an open felony warrant for domestic violence when he checked the license plate, the sheriff’s office said.

Officer Kelsey was getting out of his cruiser when Levy drove off going down Maple Street.

Kacfluis Levy will be charged with felonious assault and failure to comply to the order or...
Kacfluis Levy will be charged with felonious assault and failure to comply to the order or signal of a police officer, the sheriff’s office said.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

Levy’s vehicle got stopped a short time later by a train crossing the road, the sheriff’s office said.

The officer pulled up behind Levy’s vehicle once again.

Levy turned the vehicle around and started driving at Officer Kelsey, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Elmwood officer shot the oncoming vehicle one time, but Levy continued driving, the sheriff’s office said.

A Woodlawn officer later found the vehicle at 39 Glendale.

Levy ran from the vehicle, the sheriff’s office explained.

A Lockland K9 was able to find Levy and he was then taken to Hamilton County Justice Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

Levy will be charged with felonious assault and failure to comply to the order or signal of a police officer, the sheriff’s office said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Haas
Cincinnati Police Department mourns death of officer
Saturday’s game between the Bengals and Tennessee Titans begins at 4:30 p.m. in Nashville.
Hundreds of tickets available for Saturday’s Bengals game
Varying amounts of snow fell through the Tri-State.
Snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State
Crash closes southbound lanes of I-75 in Erlanger.
Refreeze causes crash on I-75 South in Northern Kentucky
Jeff Geiss had just learned he was cancer free when the attack happened. He was in the ICU for...
Convicted carjacker sentenced after running man over at Colerain carwash

Latest News

Cincinnati Museum Center launches ‘Museum on Tap’
Enjoy a night at the Cincinnati Museum Center
Edgewood High School
Edgewood schools briefly put on lockdown amid another social media threat
Cincinnati City Councilman Jeff Pastor
Attorney: Suspended Cincinnati City Councilman Jeff Pastor will go to trial on corruption charges
Micah Schoettle
Convicted child rapist pardoned by Bevin drops expungement request