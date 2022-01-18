Elmwood officer shoots oncoming vehicle as wanted driver attempts to flee, sheriff says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Elmwood police officer had to fire his gun at an oncoming vehicle in an attempt to stop a fleeing driver late Monday.

Around 11:15 p.m. Monday, Officer Kevin Kelsey pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation at Vine and Maple, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Kacfluis Levy, 43, was identified as the driver once the officer ran the license plate, the sheriff’s office said.

The officer found out Levy had an open felony warrant for domestic violence when he checked the license plate, the sheriff’s office said.

Officer Kelsey was getting out of his cruiser when Levy drove off going down Maple Street.

Kacfluis Levy will be charged with felonious assault and failure to comply to the order or signal of a police officer, the sheriff’s office said. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

Levy’s vehicle got stopped a short time later by a train crossing the road, the sheriff’s office said.

The officer pulled up behind Levy’s vehicle once again.

Levy turned the vehicle around and started driving at Officer Kelsey, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Elmwood officer shot the oncoming vehicle one time, but Levy continued driving, the sheriff’s office said.

A Woodlawn officer later found the vehicle at 39 Glendale.

Levy ran from the vehicle, the sheriff’s office explained.

A Lockland K9 was able to find Levy and he was then taken to Hamilton County Justice Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

Levy will be charged with felonious assault and failure to comply to the order or signal of a police officer, the sheriff’s office said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.