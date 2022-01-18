Contests
Enjoy a night at the Cincinnati Museum Center

Cincinnati Museum Center launches ‘Museum on Tap’
Cincinnati Museum Center launches ‘Museum on Tap’(tcw-wxix)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Museum Center (CMC) is offering special evening hours on select Fridays through April, keeping its OMNIMAX Theater and The Science Behind Pixar exhibition open late.

On select dates, last entry to The Science Behind Pixar exhibition and last showtime for the OMNIMAX Theater will be extended to 8 p.m.

CMC’s permanent galleries will still close at 5 p.m.

Evening hours are available on the following Fridays: Feb. 4 & 18, March 4 & 18, April 1, 8, 15 & 22.

For more information, visit their website.

