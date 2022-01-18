Contests
First Alert Weather: Wintry mix, snow possible

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday is the anniversary of Cincinnati’s coldest temperature. The low fell to -25 on Jan. 18, 1977, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

This Tuesday, however, will be the weather pick day of the week with sunshine and a high of 40 degrees by 4 p.m., says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Catherine Bodak.

The low tonight will be around 39.

FOX19 NOW DETAILED WEATHER FORECAST

Rain is expected to move in by Wednesday afternoon.

There will be a chance of rain and snow before 8 p.m. and then a chance of snow between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.

The high temperature on Wednesday will reach 43 degrees, but then temperatures will plunge to 20 and the upper teens overnight across the Tri-State.

Wind chills will be in the teens and single digits.

The rest of the week will remain bitterly cold overnight.

Morning lows will remain in the teens with daytime highs in the 20s or just reaching 30 degrees.

We won’t warm up anytime soon.

Our forecast calls for colder-than-normal air through Jan. 27, Bodak says.

