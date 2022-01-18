First Alert Weather: Wintry mix, snow possible

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday is the anniversary of Cincinnati’s coldest temperature. The low fell to -25 on Jan. 18, 1977, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

This Tuesday, however, will be the weather pick day of the week with sunshine and a high of 40 degrees by 4 p.m., says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Catherine Bodak.

The low tonight will be around 39.

FOX19 NOW DETAILED WEATHER FORECAST

Rain is expected to move in by Wednesday afternoon.

There will be a chance of rain and snow before 8 p.m. and then a chance of snow between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.

The high temperature on Wednesday will reach 43 degrees, but then temperatures will plunge to 20 and the upper teens overnight across the Tri-State.

Wind chills will be in the teens and single digits.

The rest of the week will remain bitterly cold overnight.

Morning lows will remain in the teens with daytime highs in the 20s or just reaching 30 degrees.

We won’t warm up anytime soon.

Our forecast calls for colder-than-normal air through Jan. 27, Bodak says.

Stay up to date with the weather forecast in your area by downloading the free FOX19 First Alert Weather app by clicking here.

Or you can use the camera on your phone or tablet and hold it up to the QR code pictured below.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store. (WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.