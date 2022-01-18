Contests
Former Colerain football coach Coombs joins Luke Fickell’s staff at UC

Kerry Coombs previously coached at UC from 2007-11.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A familiar face from the Cincinnati high school football scene is reportedly returning to the Queen City.

Kerry Coombs is expected to be named the new defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator for the University of Cincinnati, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Coombs has experience working with Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell.

The two coached together when Fickell was at the Ohio State University. Coombs became the Buckeyes’ defensive coordinator in 2020.

On Twitter, Coombs posted a message to the Ohio State fans and program:

Coombs is a familiar name in Cincinnati football circles.

Coombs spent 16 seasons as the head coach of Colerain High School. He led the school to 10 state playoffs, including five state semifinal berths.

Coombs and Colerain won the Division I state championship in 2004.

He left the school in 2007 to join Brian Kelly’s staff at UC.

In 2015, the Colerain native sat down with FOX19 NOW’s Tricia Macke for an episode of “Another Side.”

