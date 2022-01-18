Contests
Former OTR resident behind landmark same-sex marriage ruling announces Ohio House campaign

FILE - In this June 29, 2015 photo, Jim Obergefell, the named plaintiff in the Obergefell v....
FILE - In this June 29, 2015 photo, Jim Obergefell, the named plaintiff in the Obergefell v. Hodges Supreme Court case that legalized same sex marriage nationwide, is backed by supporters of the courts ruling on same-sex marriage on the step of the Texas Capitol during a rally in Austin, Texas. The Supreme Court declared that same-sex couples have a right to marry anywhere in the United States. It was 2004 when Massachusetts became the first state to allow same-sex couples to marry. Eleven years later, the Supreme Court has now ruled that all those gay marriage bans must fall and same-sex couples have the same right to marry under the Constitution as everyone else. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS (WXIX) - A man who lived in Cincinnati when he was the lead plaintiff in the landmark Supreme Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriage in the U.S. is now running for Ohio’s House of Representatives.

Jim Obergefell is scheduled to make his official campaign announcement at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

He was an Over-the-Rhine resident when he sued the state in July 2013 after it did not legally recognize his marriage to his longtime partner, John Arthur.

Arthur, who was gravely ill with ALS, died later that year. The Supreme Court decision came in the summer of 2015.

Obergefell's full statement on Supreme Court case

Obergefell, a Sandusky native, has since returned home and now wants to represent the 89th House District there.

If Obergefell wins, he would be one of just a handful of openly gay politicians to serve in the Ohio General Assembly.

The seat is held by Republican Douglas “D.J.” Swearingen, Jr., a Huron attorney.

FOX19 NOW will update this story throughout the day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

