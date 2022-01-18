Contests
I-75 South closed due to crash in Northern Kentucky

Crash closes southbound lanes of I-75 in Erlanger.
Crash closes southbound lanes of I-75 in Erlanger.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - A crash Monday night has closed southbound Interstate 75 in Northern Kentucky.

All southbound lanes of the interstate are closed at the Donaldson Highway Ramp, mile marker 184, per the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Reports of the crash came in around 9:30 p.m.

No word on severity or cause.

It’s not clear how long the closure will last. Traffic is backed up past I-275 as of 9:50 p.m.

Standstill traffic on I-75 due to crash in Erlanger.
Standstill traffic on I-75 due to crash in Erlanger.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

