I-75 South closed due to crash in Northern Kentucky

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - A crash Monday night has closed southbound Interstate 75 in Northern Kentucky.

All southbound lanes of the interstate are closed at the Donaldson Highway Ramp, mile marker 184, per the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Reports of the crash came in around 9:30 p.m.

No word on severity or cause.

It’s not clear how long the closure will last. Traffic is backed up past I-275 as of 9:50 p.m.

Standstill traffic on I-75 due to crash in Erlanger. (Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.