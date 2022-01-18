Contests
More snow for some in the Tri-State this week

By Ashley Smith
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today we will see a mix of sun and clouds but it will be warmer. We should see some snow melt with highs near 40. Tonight will be dry and cold. Low 39. Tomorrow will be warm with cloudy skies. We will see rain begin to move into the Tri-State in the afternoon and evening hours. The storm system will move in from the south bringing warm and wet air. The rain will change to snow in the evening allowing for some areas to see a light accumulation. Those spots will be in the southeastern parts of the viewing area including Adams and Brown County in Ohio. Also Mason, Lewis and Robertson Counties in Kentucky.

Snow will end early Thursday morning with dry conditions the rest of the day. Friday begins dry but will be cold. High 26.

Friday evening more snow will be possible. The computer models are not in agreement on the track of that storm at this time. It does look like it again will have the greatest impact in southeastern parts of the viewing area.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

