Police ID man found fatally shot in College Hill street

Police are investigating the College Hill shooting.
Police are investigating the College Hill shooting.(FOX19 NOW)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have identified a man who was shot and killed last week in College Hill.

Police said the shooting happened Friday, Jan. 14, near the intersection of Lantana Avenue and North Bend Road.

They said a bypasser called 911 about 2:30 a.m. and told dispatches a body was in the street.

First responders found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police identified the victim as 34-year-old Terrence Hill.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

