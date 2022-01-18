Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Racial epithet found written in snow in NKY neighborhood

By Mike Schell
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONNE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A criminal mischief investigation is underway after a racial epithet was found early Tuesday in the yard of a Florence home.

On the corner of Hazel Drive and Jenny Court in Crestview Lake, a resident found the derogatory slur etched in snow, the woman told FOX19 NOW.

The mobile home park says it was written near a bus stop for Boone County school students.

“I don’t even have words for it,” said Lt. Philip Ridgell, Boone County Sheriff’s Office. “To write that so large and in such a degree in somebody’s front yard is unacceptable.”

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating to find out who is responsible.

“We’ll continue to have a zero-tolerance policy for crimes such as this. We’ll work this case all the way through, and if we can identify the suspects responsible, we will hold them accountable.”

Lt. Ridgell says it will be up to the Boone County Commonwealth attorney on whether or not to treat this as a hate crime.

Even if the Commonwealth attorney does not pursue hate crime charges, Crestview Lake management says if the racial epithet was done by a resident, the family will be evicted.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Haas
Cincinnati Police Department mourns death of officer
Saturday’s game between the Bengals and Tennessee Titans begins at 4:30 p.m. in Nashville.
Hundreds of tickets available for Saturday’s Bengals game
Crash closes southbound lanes of I-75 in Erlanger.
Refreeze causes crash on I-75 South in Northern Kentucky
Jeff Geiss had just learned he was cancer free when the attack happened. He was in the ICU for...
Convicted carjacker sentenced after running man over at Colerain carwash
Varying amounts of snow fell through the Tri-State.
Snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State

Latest News

Shareese Lattimore's family and friends came together to celebrate her life on what would've...
Family, friends celebrate life of little girl killed in Avondale crash
Cincinnati Public Schools could return to classroom learning by Jan. 24.
CPS superintendent commits to end date for remote learning
AJ Wahl
Authorities searching for CPS student, 14, missing since Friday
Convicted child rapist pardoned by Bevin drops expungement request
Convicted child rapist pardoned by Bevin drops expungement request