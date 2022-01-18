Racial epithet found written in snow in NKY neighborhood

BONNE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A criminal mischief investigation is underway after a racial epithet was found early Tuesday in the yard of a Florence home.

On the corner of Hazel Drive and Jenny Court in Crestview Lake, a resident found the derogatory slur etched in snow, the woman told FOX19 NOW.

The mobile home park says it was written near a bus stop for Boone County school students.

“I don’t even have words for it,” said Lt. Philip Ridgell, Boone County Sheriff’s Office. “To write that so large and in such a degree in somebody’s front yard is unacceptable.”

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating to find out who is responsible.

“We’ll continue to have a zero-tolerance policy for crimes such as this. We’ll work this case all the way through, and if we can identify the suspects responsible, we will hold them accountable.”

Lt. Ridgell says it will be up to the Boone County Commonwealth attorney on whether or not to treat this as a hate crime.

Even if the Commonwealth attorney does not pursue hate crime charges, Crestview Lake management says if the racial epithet was done by a resident, the family will be evicted.

