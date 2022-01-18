Skyline brings back popular deal for a limited time
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Who doesn’t want more cheese when they go to Skyline?
The Cincinnati-based chili restaurant is bringing back the Sky-Way deal for a limited time.
Skyline fans can order a Sky-Way for 50% extra cheese on a regular or large Way.
The deal goes throughout Feb. 6.
