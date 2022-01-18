Contests
Skyline brings back popular deal for a limited time

Skyline Chili Celebrates National Chili Day
Skyline Chili Celebrates National Chili Day
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Who doesn’t want more cheese when they go to Skyline?

The Cincinnati-based chili restaurant is bringing back the Sky-Way deal for a limited time.

Skyline fans can order a Sky-Way for 50% extra cheese on a regular or large Way.

The deal goes throughout Feb. 6.

SKY-WAY IS HERE!

Run, don’t walk to your local Skyline…because SKY-WAY IS HERE! Get 50% extra cheese at no extra cost on a regular or large Way. And we’re only doing this for 3 weeks, so get your fix by 2/6! When are you stopping by?​ . . .​ At participating locations. Regular and Large Ways only.

Posted by Skyline Chili on Monday, January 17, 2022

