Thieves caught on cam stealing thousands in power tools from Covington electrician

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky electrician must start over from scratch after he says thieves broke into his work van and stole thousands of dollars in tools.

Eric Hockenberry—a born-electrician, he says—always parks his work truck outside overnight in Latonia.

“I’ve never had a problem my whole career,” he said.

That changed Friday morning, when he says two people walked by and broke in.

“Anger… frustration,” Hockenberry said of his feelings after finding the driver’s side window shattered and his truck emptied out of the very things he needs to make a living.

Doorbell camera footage shows people walking around Hockenberry’s work truck around 4 a.m. that morning before breaking in.

“All of my [Milwuakee] power tools,” Hockenberry said. “Packout kits, cases, batteries, chargers, drills, everything. Every power tool and accessory.”

All gone.

The tools represent a significant financial investment. Hockenberry estimates he spend more than $6,000 on them.

Covington police are working the case. Hockenberry hopes the tools can be found soon.

“They are all engraved and marked in paint marker, so they’re easily identifiable,” he said.

Hockenberry says replacing the tools could be complicated by supply chain issues caused any the pandemic.

If you have any information about who stole Hockenberry’s tools, you’re urged to contact Covington police at (859) 292-2222.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

