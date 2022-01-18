Watch for icy spots on morning commute

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Watch for icy spots on roads and overpasses as you head out Tuesday morning.

The low temperature is expected to fall to 22 degrees by daybreak, according to FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Catherine Bodak.

Another cold start - Morning temperatures are in the 20s. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/GUWwj5S9gS — Catherine Bodak (@FOX19Catherine) January 18, 2022

State road crews are still out clearing secondary streets, and at least one major school district in northern Kentucky is delaying classes Tuesday morning due to slick spots.

Two hour delay for Campbell County Schools.

See the latest list of School Closings & Delays here:https://t.co/JilC4eFqRh https://t.co/2d2iEcXFSR — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) January 18, 2022

Crews continue to clear routes throughout the area, and although conditions have improved greatly since last night, motorists are reminded of the need for continued caution as cold temps could cause ice to form, especially on bridges & overpasses. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/oqfZrM33ZS — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) January 17, 2022

Tuesday is the anniversary of Cincinnati’s coldest temperature. The low fell to -25 on Jan. 18, 1977, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

This Tuesday, however, will be the weather pick day of the week with sunshine and a high of 40 degrees by 4 p.m.

The low tonight will be around 39.

Rain is expected to move in by Wednesday afternoon.

There will be a chance of rain and snow before 8 p.m. and then a chance of snow between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.

The high temperature on Wednesday will reach 43 degrees, but then temperatures will plunge to 20 and the upper teens overnight across the Tri-State.

Wind chills will be in the teens and single digits.

The rest of the week will remain bitterly cold at night.

Overnight lows will remain in the teens through with daytime highs in the 20s or just reaching 30 degrees.

We won’t warm up anytime soon.

Our forecast calls for colder-than-normal air through Jan. 27, Bodak says.

