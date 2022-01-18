Contests
Watch for Slick Spots

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We will have to keep an eye on Wednesday night and Thursday morning for slick driving from the possibility of snow and some freezing rain or drizzle.

The weather is forecast to be colder than normal through January 27th with low temperatures most mornings in the teens and high temperatures in the upper 20s to middle 30s. The normal low today is 23° and the normal high today is 39°.

Tuesday is the anniversary of Cincinnati’s coldest temperature. The low on January 18, 1977 dropped to -25°.

