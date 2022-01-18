Watch for Slick Spots

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We will have to keep an eye on Wednesday night and Thursday morning for slick driving from the possibility of snow and some freezing rain or drizzle.

The weather is forecast to be colder than normal through January 27th with low temperatures most mornings in the teens and high temperatures in the upper 20s to middle 30s. The normal low today is 23° and the normal high today is 39°.

Tuesday is the anniversary of Cincinnati’s coldest temperature. The low on January 18, 1977 dropped to -25°.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.