‘We will not let you down.’ Jeff Ruby’s to provide ‘safe space’ for Bengals fans in Nashville

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - In case you didn’t know, Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse has a Nashville location. It was supposed to be closed this weekend for renovations. But then the Bengals won. Then the Bills won. And by the time the Chiefs sent the Steelers packing their bags for Pittsburgh – and Cincinnati on its way to Music City this weekend – those plans quickly changed.

The restaurant had originally announced on its website that it would shut down Jan. 17-23 for upgrades and renovations, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. But as the Ruby family watched the playoff picture come into focus last weekend, they realized Bengals fans traveling to Nashville (and even a few Titans fans) would want a familiar place to gather and watch the game, the Enquirer reports.

“We started working on it as soon as we saw there was a chance we’d be playing in Nashville,” said Britney Ruby Miller, the CEO of Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment.

Bengals fans were already clamoring on Twitter that Ruby Miller’s father (and steakhouse’s founder), Jeff Ruby, postpone the work. “If #Bengals end up playing in Nashville next weekend, any chance @RubyCulinary @TheRealJeffRuby can push back renovations a week? Hungry Bengals’ fans need a safe space,” one user posted.

To which Ruby posted back, “We will not let you down!”

We will not let you down! https://t.co/PtqBRXqN0V — Jeff Ruby (@TheRealJeffRuby) January 16, 2022

And, just like that, the renovations were postponed and the restaurant announced it would be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to the Enquirer.

Ruby Miller told The Enquirer that, despite its Cincinnati roots, the steakhouse is also considered a Nashville restaurant, which means there might be quite a few Tannehill jerseys mixed in with the Burrows. “There will be Titans fans there,” she said. “But we expect a lot of friendly banter and fun.”

If you plan on visiting Ruby’s, call now for reservations. While there are still several available, Ruby Miller said they’ll soon be gone, the Enquirer reported. And even if you don’t nail one down, you can always stop by to see if there’s room at the bar.

If all goes well, you might be able to order a Steak Burrow, named after Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, to celebrate (that’s a 16-ounce blackened prime ribeye served with creole crawfish sauce). Though that’s not what they call it down there. Ruby Miller said it will maintain its Nashville name, “the Creole Crawfish Topper.”

The Nashville location of Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse is located at 300 Fourth Ave. N. 615-434-4300, jeffruby.com/nashville.

