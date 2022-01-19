Contests
19 for a Cure: The fight against cholangiocarcinoma

By FOX19 Sales
Jan. 19, 2022
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cholangiocarcinoma, CCA, is also known as bile duct cancer.

It’s one of the deadliest cancers, primarily because symptoms don’t present until the disease has reached an advanced stage.

But here in the Tri-State, we have the tools and experts to take on this disease and win.

19 for a Cure: The fight against cholangiocarcinoma
19 For A Cure: Story of a woman who fought breast cancer... and won
19 For A Cure: Disparities in treatment and outcomes of breast cancer
19 For A Cure: Story of a woman who fought breast cancer... and won