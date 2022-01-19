19 for a Cure: The fight against cholangiocarcinoma
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cholangiocarcinoma, CCA, is also known as bile duct cancer.
It’s one of the deadliest cancers, primarily because symptoms don’t present until the disease has reached an advanced stage.
But here in the Tri-State, we have the tools and experts to take on this disease and win.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.