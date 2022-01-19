Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

$60,000 worth of suspected fentanyl found in ‘magnetic box’ under car during Ohio traffic stop

Candace Guice, drugs seized during OSHP stop
Candace Guice, drugs seized during OSHP stop(Source: Scioto County Jail/OSHP Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Not much will get past troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A large amount of suspected fentanyl, hidden in a concealed area under the car, was confiscated during a recent traffic stop.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers made the stop of a 2021 Ford Edge with Tennessee registration on Jan. 12 in Scioto County because of a marked lanes violation on State Route 823.

Criminal indicators in the vehicle prompted troopers to perform a search, according to the OSHP.

During the search, troopers found 600 grams of suspected fentanyl in a magnetic box concealed underneath the vehicle.

The drugs are estimated to value approximately $60,000.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Candace Guice, was booked at the Scioto County Jail on charges of possessing and trafficking drugs.

The woman, of Ecorse, Mich., faces up to 22 years in prison and a $40,000 fine if convicted.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Skyline Chili Celebrates National Chili Day
Skyline brings back popular deal for a limited time
AJ Wahl
Authorities searching for CPS student, 14, missing since Friday
Jeff Geiss had just learned he was cancer free when the attack happened. He was in the ICU for...
Convicted carjacker sentenced after running man over at Colerain carwash
Crash closes southbound lanes of I-75 in Erlanger.
Refreeze causes crash on I-75 South in Northern Kentucky

Latest News

SkyFO19: Roebling Bridge
Reopening of Roebling Bridge delayed
5g
5G rollout scaled back after concerns it could cause major disruptions
substitutes
Southwest School District needs substitute teachers
Schools are looking to hire substitute teachers.
‘It’s been a balancing act’: Southwest School District needs substitute teachers